Live Resin Infused Strain: CEREAL MILK



The evenly-balanced hybrid strain Cereal Milk is celebrated for its berries and ice cream nose, reminiscent of a leftover bowl of your favorite fruity breakfast food.



Flavors Notes



Enjoy a juicy bite of a sweet red apple with subtle notes of cinnamon and a mild, pleasant Cereal Milk live resin finish.



Product Enjoyment



Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.

Serving Size: One Chew 4 g

Servings Per Package: 10

Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)



Ingredients:



Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Acai Powder, Soy Lecithin, Potato Starch, Vegetable Juice for Color (Contains Spirulina), Cannabis Extract.