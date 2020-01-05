About this product
The evenly-balanced hybrid strain Cereal Milk is celebrated for its berries and ice cream nose, reminiscent of a leftover bowl of your favorite fruity breakfast food.
Flavors Notes
Enjoy a juicy bite of a sweet red apple with subtle notes of cinnamon and a mild, pleasant Cereal Milk live resin finish.
Product Enjoyment
Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.
Serving Size: One Chew 4 g
Servings Per Package: 10
Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)
Ingredients:
Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Acai Powder, Soy Lecithin, Potato Starch, Vegetable Juice for Color (Contains Spirulina), Cannabis Extract.
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
About this brand
