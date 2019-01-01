Klear Kryptonite

Specifically engineered for professional cannabis growers and extractors, our new Kryptonite Cannabis Extractor Formula is the only cleaning product you’ll ever need! Our new Cannabis Extractor Cleaner Formula comes in a 470ml bottle with a newly engineered pop-top for easy application. This new product is our strongest formulation to date and was specifically engineered to remove cannabis plant matter, concentrates, waxes and resins with ease. It can be diluted to meet all of your growing and extraction needs. Similar to our other formulas, our new Kryptonite Cannabis Extractor Cleaner washes clean with warm water and is truly the most effective cleaner for professional cannabis extractors and growers on the market today.