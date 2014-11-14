Loading…
Logo for the brand Kush Valley

Kush Valley

Sour Amnesia Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD

Sour Amnesia effects

Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
