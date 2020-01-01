Kush Valley
About Kush Valley
Kush Valley is dedicated to providing the highest quality of cannabis and light-hydrocarbon extracted concentrates on the planet. Our team is comprised of innovative marijuana enthusiasts/experts who have combined their knowledge and passion for cannabis to produce the best cannabis products in the world. By working with the elite growers in Washington, we are able to insure that only the highest quality of input material is used in the creation of our products.