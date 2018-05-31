About this product

Despite the name bringing up pictures of something less the friendly, the strain AK-47 is the perfect example of a hybrid! Hailing from a cross of many differnt Landrace strains, AK-47 is a perfect strain for those looking to take a step back into the early times of cannabis, before the crossing and mixing of multiple strains! With an earthy and sweet floral nose, this is a tasty hybrid and will leave you relaxed and ready to take on the day!