KYND Cannabis Company
Chemdawg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
If you are a fan of anything Diesel, then you will love Chemdawg! Hailing from its breeder all the way back from 1991, Chemdawg is a strain with many origin stories and many proposed homes, but no matter where it came from we know where it will get you going! With huge amounts of Caryophyllene, the peppery sweet taste will delight and amaze!
Chemdawg effects
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!