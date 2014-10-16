About this product

The mother of all diesels, Chemdawg is a strain derived from Colorado Dog Bud by the East Coast breeder Chem Dog in 1991. It’s the signature of all diesel strains and it set the bar for pungency and potency. Large amounts of the terpene b-caryophyllene likely contribute to the speedy onset of both head and body feel with this potent medicine.



