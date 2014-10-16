KYND Cannabis Company
Chemdawg Disposable Vape Pen 250mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The mother of all diesels, Chemdawg is a strain derived from Colorado Dog Bud by the East Coast breeder Chem Dog in 1991. It’s the signature of all diesel strains and it set the bar for pungency and potency. Large amounts of the terpene b-caryophyllene likely contribute to the speedy onset of both head and body feel with this potent medicine.
Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
