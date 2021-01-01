 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. LABS Cannabis
LABS Cannabis Cover Photo

LABS Cannabis

Formulated For Life

LABS Cannabis featured photo 1
LABS Cannabis featured photo 2

About LABS Cannabis

At LABS Cannabis, we take a ​consumer-centric approach to creating ​CBD products to fit into our everyday lives. ​Through thoughtful innovation, our state-of-the-art technology, and quality standards that exceed regulation, our products are ​geared toward a THC-free experience that people can trust and depend on. We champion those who are looking to take control of their health and wellness journey and the ability to be present for what truly matters. By providing high quality, pure CBD-focused products that integrate into their lives, LABS Cannabis is here to meet their needs.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Ingestible

more products

Available in

Canada, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan