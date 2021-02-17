About this strain
Dolato, also known as "Do-Si-Lato" and "Dosi-Lato," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. Dolato has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.
About this brand
To bolster our soil's dynamic food-web, we brew Active Aerated Compost Teas (AACT), and after a few days of steeping, we add this brew of probiotics to the soil. These microbes and fungi establish themselves in the earth, enhancing the plant's ability to assimilate the naturally occurring nutrients found in our mineral-rich soil. A living ecosystem develops around the roots, and a food-chain develops. At the top of this chain are worms, and their castings provide aeration, nitrogen and other nutrients which promote strong, healthy plants.
In addition to our sustainable, permaculture-based cultivation, we source phenotypes with complex terpene profiles. Terpenes are the smell & taste compounds found in all plant-life (click here for more about 'terps'), and are responsible for the "entourage effect" which give strains their unique. Another requisite for great tasting herb is a proper cure. Our buds are dried slowly, to insure maximum flavor and potency; so expect the room to be filled with a pungent aroma when you open a package of Lazy Bee cannabis. The latest research shows that terpenes play an integral roll in how each strain affects you. It is the combination of THC, additional cannabinoids, and the variety of terpenes which create the strain specific 'high' felt.
We are confident that you'll enjoy the experience of using our products.