Introducing Gas Face, an indica-dominant hybrid that truly lives up to its name with its potent effects and impressive lineage. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, this remarkable strain is the result of crossing Face Mints with a Biscotti x Sherbet backcross, creating a unique and powerful cannabis experience.



Potent Effects: Gas Face is known for its high THC content, delivering a powerful punch that begins with uplifting euphoria before transitioning into deep, soothing relaxation. It’s the perfect strain for unwinding after a long day or simply enjoying a peaceful evening.



Genetic Excellence: Crafted by crossing Face Mints with a Biscotti x Sherbet backcross, Gas Face boasts a complex and robust genetic profile. This meticulous breeding results in a strain that stands out both in terms of effects and flavor.



Sensory Delight: The flavor profile of Gas Face is as captivating as its effects, featuring rich, earthy notes with hints of sweetness that linger on the palate. Its aroma is equally enticing, making every session a sensory pleasure.



Ideal for Cannabis Enthusiasts: With its high THC levels and well-balanced effects, Gas Face is a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs. Whether you’re looking to elevate your mood or achieve deep relaxation, this strain delivers a satisfying and memorable experience.



Why Try Gas Face?: If you’re seeking a potent, high-quality indica-dominant hybrid, Gas Face is a must-try. Its exceptional genetics, powerful effects, and delightful flavor make it a standout choice for any cannabis enthusiast.



Experience the euphoria and relaxation that Gas Face has to offer, and discover why this strain is a favorite among those who appreciate premium cannabis. Give it a go and let it lift you into a state of blissful tranquility.

Show more