THCA Flower- Rainbow Runtz | 3.5g | AAA Grade

by LeafLand THC
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the magic of Rainbow Runtz, a perfectly balanced hybrid strain that embodies the best of both worlds with its 50/50 mix of indica and sativa. Created by crossing the flavorful Skittlez with the potent Do-Si-Dos, Rainbow Runtz is a true masterpiece for cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate classic hybrids. The name says it all—this strain boasts a delicious flavor profile that tantalizes the taste buds with a burst of fruity sweetness and subtle earthy undertones. Visually, Rainbow Runtz is stunning, with dense, colorful buds showcasing a vibrant mix of greens, purples, and oranges, all generously coated with frosty trichomes. The balanced effects of Rainbow Runtz start with a cerebral rush that boosts mood and enhances creativity, perfect for daytime use or social gatherings. As the high progresses, a soothing body relaxation sets in, easing tension and promoting a state of calm without causing sedation. This harmonious blend of flavors, aromas, and effects makes Rainbow Runtz a versatile and delightful choice for any occasion. If you’re a fan of classic hybrids, Rainbow Runtz is destined to be your new favorite, offering a comprehensive and visually stunning cannabis experience.

About this strain

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

About this brand

LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
