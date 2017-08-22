CBD Vape Cart: Cannatonic

by Leafwize Naturals
HybridTHC 4%CBD 9%
Strain rating:

About this product

Cannatonic vape cart is a favorite medical strain known for its naturally high CBD content and balanced profile. Cannatonic’s terpenes include the sought-after β Caryophyllene as the primary along with Myrcene, β Pinene, Linalool, α Pinene and Terpinolene for a lively yet soothed and uplifted feeling. Myrcene is known for its mood-smoothing effects while β Caryophyllene interacts with your cannabinoid receptors all on its own for added effectiveness.

Flavor & aroma: Woodsy Spice, Pine Forest with a hint of Citrus-fruit.

• Full 1-gram Cart
• 850+ mg
• Pure Hemp Extract + Terpenes

About this strain

Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.

 

About this brand

Leafwize Naturals
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.
