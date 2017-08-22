Cannatonic vape cart is a favorite medical strain known for its naturally high CBD content and balanced profile. Cannatonic’s terpenes include the sought-after β Caryophyllene as the primary along with Myrcene, β Pinene, Linalool, α Pinene and Terpinolene for a lively yet soothed and uplifted feeling. Myrcene is known for its mood-smoothing effects while β Caryophyllene interacts with your cannabinoid receptors all on its own for added effectiveness.



Flavor & aroma: Woodsy Spice, Pine Forest with a hint of Citrus-fruit.



• Full 1-gram Cart

• 850+ mg

• Pure Hemp Extract + Terpenes

Show more