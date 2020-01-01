Leef is a licensed Tier 2 Producer/Processor located in Blaine, Washington. We specialize in the extractions of cannabis for use in our product lines. At Leef, we strive to attain excellence in quality, safety, and potency. We use a variety of physical processes to further purify our CO2 extract, separating out cannabinoids and terpenes from undesirable trace waxes, chlorophylls, pesticide residues and a variety of other plant biochemicals. After the extensive bio-activation, extraction, and purification process, our products are rigorously tested for quality, potency, viscosity, and flavor to ensure a consistent and satisfying experience every time. All of our products are also third-party tested to give you absolute assurance of their content, purity, and potency. We employ experienced grow workers and trained scientists to create products that make the lives of our consumers better, and never compromise on quality or design. We are a family company that values our employees, our retailers, and our consumers first and foremost. We look forward to the future of the cannabis industry and the great strides in technology that make this such an interesting and fast paced environment. Our facility is held to the highest standards and we meet all applicable state and federal regulations. In this new emerging industry, it is the onus of the company to both adhere to and help develop the regulations that will govern the recreational marijuana market. LEEF strives to be an industry leader in scientific development, compliance and legislative involvement. We strictly adhere to all local and state laws.