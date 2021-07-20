About this product
Just like the Golden State, California Sauce is rich in experience and full of flavor. Everything you would expect from the the Legion of Bloom. A pure, quality, terpene rich cannabis experiences
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.