About this product
Taste the difference, Feel the difference
Limited release - Private Reserve OG
100% Sauce, Full Spectrum HTE ( High Terpene Extract )
CONTAINS NO DISTILLATE
Single Source Strain Specific
High Terpene Extraction
100% Sauce POD
Robust Cannabis Flavor and Entourage Effect
Cannabis Sustainably Cultivated in Northern California
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.