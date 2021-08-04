About this product
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.
Flo White- Hybrid
(Flo X The White)
This hybrid is known for its energetic yet functional vibe. Great for wake and bake sessions and all-day use, Flow White will keep you nice and steady even during the craziest of days.
Notes of lemon and pine with undertones of menthol
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
About this strain
Flo White is a sativa-leaning hybrid cannabis strain that showcases the best qualities of its award-winning parent, Flo, and the notorious The White. Flo White is 15% THC, making this strain a good choice for casual and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Flo White imparts a perky, creative, and potent high without drowsiness, making it a perfect companion for on-the-go daytime activities or a night out. The dominant terpene of Flo White is caryophyllene. Flo White buds combine the deep greens and orange pistils of Flo’s genetics with The White’s signature frost. Smokers can expect a subtle citrus aroma with woodsy notes which translate to a smooth smoke. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flo White before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.