About this product
‘When purity matters’
Taste the Difference | Join the LEGION
The Monarch brings you the pure essence of Cannabis flower in strain-specific small-batch offerings. By using our proprietary steam distillation technology, we extract the unaltered full spectrum bouquet of aromatic terpenes, from hand-selected, estate-grown LEGION flowers.
The AWARD WINNING Monarch features ultra-pure, high THC, 3 x refined cannabis oil, complemented with full-spectrum single source cannabis-derived terpenes, “CDT’s”.
The Monarch is showcased with a ceramic mouth tip, in a glass and stainless-steel cartridge, with a ceramic “C-cell” heating element for a better tasting vape experience.
The Monarch provides a discreet and easy, superior cannabis vaping experience.
LEGION Quality
We take pride in our craft and believe in providing the highest quality Cannabis experience. That is why no adulterants, additives like propylene glycol “PG”, vegetable glycerin “VG”, medium chain triglycerides “MCT oil” is found in any of our products.
About this strain
Pai Gow is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Critical Jack. This strain produces hard-hitting effects that result in a cerebral high. Upon first hit, Pai Gow will make you feel creative, motivated and inspired. Continued use of this strain will send you to the sofa as your body begins to relax. Because of this, Pai Gow is ideal for afternoon and evening use. This strain features a flavor profile that is sweet with undertones of pine. Medical marijuana patients choose Pai Gow to relieve symptoms associated with lack of appetite, fatigue, inflammation, and stress. Growers say this strain flowers into fluffy, dark green buds with brown and orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pai Gow before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.