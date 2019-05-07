About this product
Super Silver Haze - Sativa
(Skunk x Northernlights x Haze)
This highly sought after old-school sativa is as good as it gets if you are looking for a long-lasting uplifting experience. Perfect for staying in the groove during long work days or on weekend adventures.
Notes of Skunky diesel fuel with citrus overtones
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.