LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.

Super Silver Haze - Sativa

(Skunk x Northernlights x Haze)

This highly sought after old-school sativa is as good as it gets if you are looking for a long-lasting uplifting experience. Perfect for staying in the groove during long work days or on weekend adventures.



Notes of Skunky diesel fuel with citrus overtones

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



