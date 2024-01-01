Stuffed French Toast Live Resin - 1g

by Levitate Confections
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Levitate concentrates are made with the highest quality flower and with the highest care.

Live Resin made using freshly harvested cannabis flower and cutting-edge technology. The extraction and solvent removal processes are carried out at low temperatures to ensure all terpenes remain intact producing a flavorful concentrate as close to the living plant as possible. Our concentrates always test high and come in a variety of refreshing flavors.

Levitate your day, with our new concentrates.

French Toast is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Paris OG and Face Off OG. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, French Toast is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us French Toast effects make them feel hungry, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose French Toast when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. French Toast features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, earthy butter. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed French Toast, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Levitate is a confections company designed to provide high quality cannabis infused candies with precise dosing and delectable flavors.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000101
