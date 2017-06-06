ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Paris OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Paris OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.6 300 reviews

Paris OG

aka Paris OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 300 reviews

Paris OG
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

Effects

Show all

209 people reported 1379 effects
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 44%
Happy 41%
Euphoric 36%
Uplifted 26%
Stress 36%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

300

write a review

Find Paris OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Paris OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Headband
parent
Strain
Paris OG

Products with Paris OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Paris OG nearby.

Most popular in