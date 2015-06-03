About this strain
Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures.
Canna-Tsu effects
Reported by real people like you
154 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
49% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!