Peyote Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Peyote Purple with Cookies Kush. Peyote Cookies produces euphoric effects that are long-lasting. This strain features a unique flavor profile with hints of guava, vanilla, coffee and earth. Growers say Peyote Cookies is easy to grow and is resistant to mold. When flowering, you'll get to enjoy vivid colors like red and purple. Medical marijuana patients choose Peyote Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, pain and depression.