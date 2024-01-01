• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Rainbow Runtz flower infused with Rainbow Runtz Live Resin. Sweet and tropical notes, reminiscent of a fruity medley featuring hints of berries and citrus. These prerolls harmoniously marry the serene effects of Rainbow Runtz with the heightened potency of its Live Resin infusion, delivering a euphoric and deeply relaxing experience perfect for enhancing creativity and uplifting the spirit. The terpene profile features limonene for mood elevation and myrcene for potential calming effects, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each expertly rolled preroll.



Show more