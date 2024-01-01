Strawberry Gelato - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

Strawberry Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Strawberry Cookies and Acai Gelato. Its flavor is true to its name, resembling a creamy blend of strawberry and cherry gelato with a hint of spicy herbs. The aroma has a fruity strawberry profile with earthy herbs and spicy cherry undertones. The high is equally enjoyable, starting with a subtle mental lift that clears negative thoughts, gradually bringing on a relaxed, unfocused state perfect for a lazy evening.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Berry, Spicy, Cherry
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Hungry
Lineage: Strawberry Cookies x Acai Gelato

About this strain

Strawberry Gelato is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Strawberry Snow Cone. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Strawberry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Gelato effects make them feel talkative,  energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Strawberry Gelato features an aroma and flavor profile of pungent diesel and strawberry. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
