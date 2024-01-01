• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Strawberry Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Strawberry Cookies and Acai Gelato. Its flavor is true to its name, resembling a creamy blend of strawberry and cherry gelato with a hint of spicy herbs. The aroma has a fruity strawberry profile with earthy herbs and spicy cherry undertones. The high is equally enjoyable, starting with a subtle mental lift that clears negative thoughts, gradually bringing on a relaxed, unfocused state perfect for a lazy evening.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Berry, Spicy, Cherry

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Hungry

Lineage: Strawberry Cookies x Acai Gelato

