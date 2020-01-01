 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lifted Edibles

About Lifted Edibles

Lifted aims to provide an innovative form of alternative medicine for the medical cannabis community. Through countless hours of research and iterations we have developed an array of products that we feel bolster the artisan nature of our community, while also supporting the organic farmers we love. Our healthy, delicious, and potent cannabis infused edibles are raw, vegan, organic, non-GMO, gluten free, and hand-crafted with love.