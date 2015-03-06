About this strain
Professor Chaos is what you get when you combine the malevolent forces of Mad Scientist and Jack the Ripper, two strains that balance energy with merciless painkilling properties. This 65/35 sativa-dominant hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders has a sour, spicy aroma that introduces its clear-headed effects perfect for patients needing a potent medicine without sacrificing productivity. Its buds form knobby, finger-like calyxes covered in a snow-like layer of crystal trichomes in a show of Professor Chaos’ supervillian strength.
Professor Chaos effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
56% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Lilac City Gardens
A small batch tier 2 producer/processor out of Airway Heights, WA. Just 10 minutes outside of Spokane.