From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (Blueberry x Pineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day.
Candy Apple effects
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
