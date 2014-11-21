LIV
Disposable Pen - LIV Clear Sour Jack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
The LIV disposable pen is the most discreet and easiest way to vape cannabis. Packed with 250mg of clear THC oil, just inhale and enjoy.
- Small & Discreet
- No Battery Required
- Discard Once Finished
Sour Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
156 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
