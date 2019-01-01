Lodestone Data Technologies
About Lodestone Data Technologies
We deliver item-level intelligence to cannabis cultivations and help commercial growers navigate the complexities of large cultivations. We are a team of smart, hardworking professional from all walks of life who believe in the following: We innovate and continuously improve. We are committed to our clients’ success. We believe in safely cultivated cannabis for all. We operate with integrity for the betterment of the cannabis industry. Work hard, but have fun doing it!