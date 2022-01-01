As the first Delta-8 THC Seltzer to market, we went on a mission to create the go-to alternative to alcohol and alcohol-based seltzers. LOKI makes us feel stress-free social and creative, without any hangover the next day. With 20MG of Delta-8 , we crafted a beverage that is more of a functional high, packed with an immersive experience after each sip.



At only five calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugars, and naturally flavored, LOKI's flavor profile and attributes have put us in the top best tasting seltzers on the market. Don't believe us? Try it for yourself, or see what the fans are saying!



Sip the experience, keep it LOKI.



Ships to the continental USA. Not available outside of the US.



‍