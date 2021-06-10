About this product

JACK HERER - this very special blend of Cedarwood, Sandalwood and Pine essential oils are just like it's namesake...spicey and pine scented with a fresh, uplifting, euphoric woodsy scent. Plus my Jack H. strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil (all legal!!), all organic ingedients...and it's totally awesome for your skin.



There are absolutely no animal products or testing.

100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!



Contains: *Hemp seed oil, *hemp seed butter, *mango butter, *shea butter, *cocoa butter, *oatmeal, *kaolin clay, *essential oils

* organic



Color: green, white, cocoa brown

Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)

Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"

Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top



This is for one (1) bar.

The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.

Labeled with ingredients.



