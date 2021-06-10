Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe
JACK HERER - Hemp Soap
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
JACK HERER - this very special blend of Cedarwood, Sandalwood and Pine essential oils are just like it's namesake...spicey and pine scented with a fresh, uplifting, euphoric woodsy scent. Plus my Jack H. strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil (all legal!!), all organic ingedients...and it's totally awesome for your skin.
Check out my other Hemp Soap listings...
There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!
Contains: *Hemp seed oil, *hemp seed butter, *mango butter, *shea butter, *cocoa butter, *oatmeal, *kaolin clay, *essential oils
* organic
Color: green, white, cocoa brown
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/281511076/hemp-soap-jack-herer-sandalwood?ga_search_query=jack&ref=shop_items_search_1
WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME
Available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
Check out my other Hemp Soap listings...
There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!
Contains: *Hemp seed oil, *hemp seed butter, *mango butter, *shea butter, *cocoa butter, *oatmeal, *kaolin clay, *essential oils
* organic
Color: green, white, cocoa brown
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/281511076/hemp-soap-jack-herer-sandalwood?ga_search_query=jack&ref=shop_items_search_1
WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME
Available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!