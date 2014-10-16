Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe
WHITE WIDOW - Hemp Soap
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
My White Widow strain of soap is created with a nice dose of moisturizing hemp seed oil (all legal!!), as well as an amazing blend of Patchouli and Rose Geranium, smells crisp, clean and a bit edgy....have I mentioned how A-MAZING this groovy soap smells PLUS there's just a touch of body safe irridescent glitter that shines like crystals...uh huh...so not kidding! Each soap is handmade in the mountains of New Mexico by me..... So what are you waiting for? Take a shower, take a bath...but don't do it without this a-mazing soap!
Color: green, white, glitter
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top
This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Makes a GREAT GIFT
Contains: Hemp oil, mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, oatmeal, Kaolin clay, Aloe Vera, essential oil, all natural fragrance oil, glycerin
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAP!
This bar is wrapped in special plastic for protection.
Listing is for one (1) bar
This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop... https://www.etsy.com/listing/242790168/dope-soap-hemp-soap-white-widow?ga_search_query=white+widow&ref=shop_items_search_1
WHOLESALE INQURIES WELCOME
Available at these fine dispensaries:
Ultra Health BIRDLAND - Albuquerque, NM
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
