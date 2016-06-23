Blue Diesel, also known as "Blue City Diesel" and "New Blue Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and NYC Diesel. This strain produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, Blue Diesel may provide just the relaxation you need.