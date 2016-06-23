About this product
About this strain
Blue Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
434 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!