Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
