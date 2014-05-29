About this strain
Jack Skellington by Subcool's The Dank is a 70% sativa cross between Killer Queen and Jack the Ripper. TGA sought out the most resin-heavy phenotypes of each parent for an ideal, crystal-coated offspring. With a fruity citrus and diesel aroma, Jack Skellington promises an intensely psychoactive experience that brings creativity and introspection to a new level. Jack Skellington flowers in 8 weeks indoors and thrives in sea of green (SOG) setups.
