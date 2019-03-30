Lucky Devil Farms
Lemonchello 28
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Limoncello effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
