Lucy’s Pre-Rolls are made from only the finest 100% ground cannabis flower, no shake. We hand select genetics based on taste and effect, to provide for a very specific experience. Our innovative process creates machine rolled joints that are packed to perfection, giving you the ultimate hit. Lucy’s Pre-Rolls are always lab tested and approved for your safety. Ask your local licensed dispensary. Please use and store responsibly. Must be 21+, available only with a California doctor’s recommendation.