Lumberloft Press
The Whale in the Cave
About this product
“Have you ever looked up at the sky and wondered if it was really the layer between us and the rest of the universe? What if it was the other way around, but we’ve been lied to all this time...what if going up is actually going inside the Earth, and going down is going out?”
Luke Balena—a dopey, impressionable 26 year-old—is standing on the edge of a hidden cave in the Malibu forest, revisiting a stoned conversation with his friend Wolf before he mysteriously disappeared three days earlier. Is he down there now, joyously exploring an uncharted dimension? With nothing to lose, Luke prepares to climb in and find out for himself. But first, one more hit...
Unpredictable and unforgettable, The Whale in the Cave is Mike Avitabile at his deadpan peak: a whimsical, mesmerizing, and hilarious satire on the consequences of believing in anything.
