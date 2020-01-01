 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Lush

Lush

About Lush

"Lush is a family owned and operated medical marijuana center located near the heart of Downtown Denver. Known as Denver’s most discrete MMC, Lush provides patients with an extremely private, secure and peaceful environment in which to learn about and explore cannabis. As a small family business, it is most important to us that we produce and provide our patients with the highest quality flower that the state has to offer. This is why 100% of Lush flowers are cultivated in house. The owners at Lush have over 20 years of growing experience. We also pride ourselves on high quality customer service and we hope to make all the patients feel at home."