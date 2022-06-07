Made By A Farmer
Premium Hemp Products, Grown and Produced in Ann Arbor, MI.
About this brand
When the 2018 Farm Bill passed and legalized non-psychoactive cannabis hemp cultivation, we decided to become leaders in this budding industry.
We planted our first hemp crop on our 200 acre plot near Ann Arbor, MI in the Spring of 2019 and have been working to bring you premium-quality hemp products ever since.
