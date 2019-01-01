Made Right, also known as MR Wholesale, is a Washington i-502 producer/processor based in Eastern Washington. With our high volume extraction lab processing only the highest quality flower and our kitchen making edibles with only the purest of ingredients we, indeed, make it right! Not only do we make it right, we grow it right; our tier II farm with its premium genetics and climate controlled facilities produces top-shelf flower with trichomes loaded with cannabinoids and bursting with terpenes. All day, every day, Made Right is dedicated to bringing you the finest cannabis products Washington has to offer!