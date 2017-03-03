About this strain
Created by Dynasty Seeds, Crater Lake crosses a Super Silver Haze backcross with a Huckleberry father. The smell includes citrus, skunk, and berry, while the flavor adds in lemon, lime, and hashy undertones. Expect a cerebral high that will move to a sedative couch lock over time, making it a great strain for the end of your day.
Crater Lake effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Maine Cannabis Exchange
The Exchange is built on a core belief that our relationship with cannabis is changing. By questioning assumptions, being true to our community, providing the highest quality in products and services, and listening to our customers, we can create a new and exciting standard for the cannabis experience.