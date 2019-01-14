About this product
Pungent nose, solid structure and a stimulating experience. Purple Punch smell with all of the effects of Wedding Cake. NOT for amateurs.
About this strain
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Wedding Crasher effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with