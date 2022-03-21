Our feminized Sour Diesel seeds are here to knock your next grow out of the park. If you're a cannabis veteran or live on the East Coast you've definitely smoked this gassy, high THC strain that's beloved by many across the US. This O.G. strain hits hard as one of the most popular Sativa Dominant strains in the world. It's got around a 24% THC level and 80% Sativa 20% Indica split making it perfect for daytime smokers that love a gassy smell and cerebral high.



It's suspected that it's a cross that originated decades ago from a cross between Chemdawg and another strong sativa, with some saying Super Skunk and others pointing to Mexican Sativa. Regardless of who the parents actually were, this strain will knock your socks off and is a favorite among growers.



If you plan on ordering our feminized Sour Diesel seeds make sure you are aware of it's pungent, diesel-like aroma because it's not for everyone and hard to cover up when it's in the flowering stage. If you love that gassy smell, you will also love the fact that it's loaded with medicinal benefits.



It gives a strong cerebral buzz that helps with stress and anxiety, and the high is very long lasting. It's taste is an earthy, gassy and herbal one that leaves a delicious, lemon taste after you exhale. It will give you an electrifying brain buzz that has made this one of the most popular sativa-heavy strains on the market. It's perfect for a day of activities, just be careful if you don't have a medium to high tolerance, as the impact of Sour Diesel can be hard to handle for new smokers.



Your Sour Diesel plants will not only bring you gassy, dense nugs with around 24% THC, but it's also a fantastic yielder. Indoors you can expect around 500 grams per square meter, and running these plants outdoors will net you around 700 grams per plant. They tend to flower on the longer side, in around 9-10 weeks, but it's well worth the wait.



Sour Diesel is a great day time smoke, that will leave you feeling happy uplifted and energetic to take on your day. We recommend that intermediate and advanced growers take on these seeds as it's not the easiest for brand new growers. That said our sour Diesel seeds can still be grown effectively by beginner growers if you plan on paying close attention (as you should) throughout the duration of your grow.



Sour Diesel Seeds FAQ



How Fast Will I Get My Sour D Seeds?

After ordering and confirmation of payment, we'll send your seeds within 1-2 business days with standard ground shipping. They should arrive on the West Coast within 2-3 days and on the East Coast in 3-5 days. Our standard ground shipping is always free, and we'll soon be offering expedited shipping for growers that want their seeds faster.



Can I Order In Bulk?

Yes! We typically sell our seeds in packs of 6, 12 and 20, but we do offer bulk pricing for growers looking to maximize their grows this year. Reach out to us via email or live chat on our website and we'll put together a custom order for you if you would like to buy more than 50 Sour D seeds.



If you're looking for the ultimate Sativa high, order your feminized Sour Diesel seeds today to give your days the lift you need!