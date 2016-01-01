Loading…
Maven Genetics

Whiteout

HybridTHC 28%CBD

Whiteout effects

Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
ADD/ADHD
14% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
14% of people say it helps with arthritis
