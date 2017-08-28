About this strain
Critical Hog from T.H. Seeds is a commercial grower’s dream, producing hefty colas that stay true to its Critical Mass genetics with the added influence of Hog’s Cannabis Cup winning legacy. After crossing the two potent indicas, Critical Hog puts off a sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors that bring on relaxing body effects.
Critical Hog effects
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
