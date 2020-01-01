Pre-rolls Medi-Cone pre-rolled cigarettes are hand-made from high grade, 100% naturally grown, CALIFORNIA cannabis. We source our flowers from many Farmers in our network who use natural, pesticide free growing techniques. Samples are lab tested for potency as well as pathogens and pesticides. ONLY PRODUCT THAT TESTS CLEAN IS ALLOWED IN A MEDI-CONE! California Law will require this of everyone next year and we are proud to already be compliant to these laws. Test results for our products can be found HERE. The majority of our cones are enhanced with our in house produced hash oil. In the past we used ice hash but it was discovered that 95% of all ice hash is contaminated with Microbiological Pathogens such as Ecoli! Our oil solves this issue and adds potency to the flower. All Medi-cone cigarettes are produced by hand. Our proprietary grinding and oil blending process insures the freshness and terpenes. Terpenes are what give the distinctive 'nose' and flavor of cannabis strains. Because of our hand packing technique no other cone burns as evenly as a Medi-cone. We then package each cigarette into tubes which also protects freshness. They are immediately removed from light and stored in a temperature controlled environment - again to maintain freshness and protect terpenes. Medi-Cones come in a variety of sizes designed to meet patient needs. From 1 gram cigarettes, to the mini-Medi's at 1/3g, Medi-Cones are produced with the health and safety of our patients always utmost in our concern. As a result of our dedication, Medi-Cone medicines are 4-time Cannabis Cup Winners. BREEDING Medi-cone has an active breeding program to develop new medicinal strains. We are one of only a few breeders who have developed a high THCV strain and we are working now on creating a capsule and oil product that will be specifically directed at patients who need the benefits of this rare cannabinoid. Thank you! The MEDI-CONE Team