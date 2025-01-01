We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
MedMen RED
The Way Cannabis Should Be.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Vaping
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
11 products
Gummies
Lime Gummies - 100mg - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Beverages
Watermelon - 10mg THC-infused Sparkling Beverage
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Mango - Gummies - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Pineapple - Gummies - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Dragon Fruit - Gummies - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Key Lime - Gummies - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Wildberry Gummies - 100mg - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Beverages
Pineapple - 10mg THC-infused Sparkling Beverage
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Strawberry Gummies - 100mg - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Mango Gummies - 100mg - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Strawberry - Gummies - 10ct
by MedMen RED
