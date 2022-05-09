$30 OFF COUPON FOR LEAFLY MEMBERS ONLY

MEDPLEX CBD BALM (1OZ) is the perfect remedy to support aches and discomfort. Our thoughtful combination of natural ingredients include MCT oil, beeswax, and a dose of potent, non-GMO CBD. Created from our top-quality hemp, our CBD skin balm is one of our most popular CBD topicals with the potential to support mobility and normal recovery with finesse. Harness the power of CBD for topical relief and wellness.



Full-Spectrum is an extract that features hemp in its purest, most unprocessed form. This extract contains all of the beneficial cannabinoids present in hemp: CBD, CBN, CBD, CBDa, CBC, CBG, and more. Hemp naturally contains a small amount of THC, so full-spectrum extracts will contain trace amounts of this compound, but always under the legal limit of .3%.



High-Potency 2000MG extra-strength CBD balm features more of a CBD boost than our original formula for greater antioxidant content and greater strength to fight stubborn aches.



USE FOR:



Replenishing dry skin

Slave for minor aches

Helping to support healthy inflammatory function

Nourishing antioxidants

Essential fatty-acids for healthy skin



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)



What is CBD topical balm used for? CBD balm can be used for aches and discomfort, as well as for moisturizing and nourishing the skin with healthy antioxidants.

Where can I use CBD balm? You can use CBD hemp balm to help support healthy joint mobility, a normal recovery response, and healthy inflammatory function. CBD balm is rich in antioxidants and can also be used to revitalize and nourish dry skin on the heels, knees, and elbows. Feel free to use CBD ointment for skin wherever you need a little extra TLC!

Is CBD good for skin care? CBD is good for skin care as long as you’re purchasing products that capitalize on quality. Buy CBD skin care made with either full or thc-free broad spectrum hemp and that utilize natural ingredients for maximum impact.

What does CBD do for the skin? CBD interacts with receptors on the surface of our skin that contribute to signaling, aging, and more. By interacting with these receptors, CBD has the potential to help aches and contribute to our skin’s natural inflammatory function for a clearer, brighter complexion.

Can CBD absorb through the skin? CBD absorbs into our skin for topical relief, but it doesn't reach our bloodstream the way a CBD oil or capsule does. Therefore, a CBD topical will capitalize on CBD's physical rather than mental benefits.



Ingredients:



CBD oil extract (500 mg)



Beeswax



Tocopherol vitamin E



Avocado oil



Jojoba oil



Hemp seed oil



MCT Oil



Lavendel essential oil



