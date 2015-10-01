Mellow Fellow
About this product
Our vape cartridges are responsibly formulated using only two ingredients, 100% all-natural premium cannabis oils and STRAIN SPECIFIC cannabis derived terpenes. We will never cut or dilute our cartridges.
Our Terpenes are extracted via distillation of strain specific cannabis live resin and shatter. If you don’t think these are the best cartridges you’ve ever had, we’ll give you your money back.
The quality of our product and well-being of our customers is our #1 priority.
Please Note: We use high quality Cartology cartridges with ceramic wick atomizers that absorb oil after filling. Although some cartridges may appear to be under-filled, it is really just the priming of the wick.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
